Officials responded to a Gulf Breeze drug house 76 times. On Wednesday, they destroyed it

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson stood next to a Congress Street mobile home in Gulf Breeze Wednesday as an excavator destroyed the reported drug house.

Johnson called a press conference at 5912 Congress St. in Gulf Breeze which used to be the home of Damien Kliesch, who's been arrested for various drug-related crimes in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties for years. Now the land is owned by Santa Rosa County and the home was destroyed with law enforcement and a county commissioner in attendance.

"We have responded to this trailer behind us 76 times," Johnson said during a news conference at the property. "We've served two search warrants here, we've arrested people out of the house and they continue to sell drugs, then we initiated a forfeiture. As of today, this belongs to Santa Rosa County."

A mobile home on Congress Street with a long history of drug activity was searched, seized and ultimately demolished as part of a coordinated effort by Santa Rosa County and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Kliesch, 32, who allegedly sold drugs out of the home, was arrested back in February on the following charges:

Nuisance injurious to health

Litter and abandoned property ordinance

Two counts of possession of synthetic cannabinoids with the intent to sell

Two counts of trafficking opium between 4 grams and 30 kilograms

Trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine

Two counts of possession of marijuana

Selling schedule 1 or 2 drug

Possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with intent to sell

Possession of drug equipment

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

According to his arrest report, members of the SRSO Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Congress Street home on Dec. 16, 2022, as part of an investigation targeting Kliesch. During the search investigators reportedly found 21 grams of the synthetic narcotic "spice," 5 grams of methamphetamine, 17.5 grams of marijuana, a hydrocodone pill, five pressed fentanyl pills and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Court records indicate Kliesch pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges of nuisance injurious to health, and litter and abandoned ordinance violation. Records indicate Kliesch entered a not guilty plea to numerous felony charges related to the arrest and is next set to appear in court Sept. 26.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright, who represents the area, took time before the demolition to say the county plans to use the lot as a place for affordable housing.

"This is a fantastic neighborhood full of really good families and good people," Wright said during the press conference. "Unfortunately, over the years there have been a lot of drug activity, a lot of theft and other crimes happening here, and the good people are often drowned out by the drug activity.

"I think the plan is to take this property and turn it into some type of affordable housing, so that there can be families that want to be in this neighborhood and good members of society," he added.

The press conference concluded with the excavator ripping down the residence to its foundation.

"When we respond to a place like this, it puts drug dealers on notice," Johnson said. "If you sell drugs out of your house, and we get enough probable cause to file a civil action against you, we will take your home. This puts all drug dealers on notice in Santa Rosa County."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze Congress Street drug house destroyed by Santa Rosa County