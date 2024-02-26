Officials responding to 2,000-acre fire in Fort Carson, Colorado

Officials were responding to a wildfire fire Sunday afternoon in Fort Carson, Colorado, according to local reports.

The wildfire is estimated to be roughly 2,000 acres burning through a training center in the southeastern part of Fort Carson, The Gazette reported.

US Army Fort Carson

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FDNY FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE THREE PEOPLE FROM BURNING NYC BUILDING

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services was not available for comment.

The blaze comes just hours after another fire was reported on the grounds of Air Force Academy, about 20 miles north.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

CSFD units responding to the scene include Wildland 4, Brush 15, Brush 20, Brush 22, Battalion Chief 4, and Special Operations Unit 52.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





Original article source: Officials responding to 2,000-acre fire in Fort Carson, Colorado