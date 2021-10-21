Two Chicago cops injured in Lyons shooting, police say

Emergency crews were on the scene in west suburban Lyons, where two Chicago police officers were shot late Wednesday.

The officers, both of whom suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, were taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, a police spokesman said.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lyons, but details were not clear.

Lyons Deputy Fire Chief Keith Gajeski said they sent one ambulance to the scene.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s going on,’’ said Officer Hector Alfaro, a Chicago police spokesman, who had no further information immediately.

