Officials responding to suspicious death in Windham

Breanna Edelstein |, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Jun. 2—WINDHAM — A hearse arrived on West Shore Road at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, where state and local police had the area around a portable toilet blocked by a tarp on the roadside.

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati and a major crime unit responded alongside Windham police and New Hampshire state troopers.

A statement from the Attorney General's office said the body found Thursday was that of an adult male and that an autopsy would be performed on Friday.

Beyond that officials have only said the death was suspicious, but no further details have been made public.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories