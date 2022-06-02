Officials responding to suspicious death in Windham

Jun. 2—WINDHAM — A hearse arrived on West Shore Road at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, where state and local police had the area around a portable toilet blocked by a tarp on the roadside.

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati and a major crime unit responded alongside Windham police and New Hampshire state troopers.

A statement from the Attorney General's office said the body found Thursday was that of an adult male and that an autopsy would be performed on Friday.

Beyond that officials have only said the death was suspicious, but no further details have been made public.