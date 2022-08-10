Officials: Rio Hondo ISD maintenance man arrested for $40K backhoe theft

Aug. 10—RIO HONDO — A 51-year Rio Hondo school district maintenance man was arrested after an ongoing investigation found he stole a backhoe, interim Superintendent Raul Trevino said Wednesday.

The school district's police arrested the suspect on Tuesday before he was taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center in Olmito, Trevino stated in a press release.

Officials expect more arrests in the case, the press release stated.

The Caterpillar backhoe valued at $40,000 was reported stolen July 21, the release stated.

"The public can be assured that school district officials and the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department will continue to thoroughly investigate the theft of the backhoe and bring those responsible to justice," Trevino stated.