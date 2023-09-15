Officials on scene of party tent collapse in Bedford Park, Illinois; 26 injured

CHICAGO — Ambulances were called to the scene of a tent collapse Thursday in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

At least 26 people were taken to area hospitals for injuries, officials said.

Around 10:45 a.m. police arrived at the scene in the 5600 block of West 73rd at a parking lot. Upon arrival, officials reached out to neighboring towns for assistance.

The chief of the Bedford Park police department, Tom Hansen, said five of the injured people were listed in serious condition.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, Hansen said.

Hansen also said the tent was for an event being hosted in the parking lot.