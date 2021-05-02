Officials scrutinized as Israel mourns 45 killed at festival

  • Israeli Avigdor Chiyuis, center, speaks during the funeral of his son Yedidyia Chiyuis at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Mourners gather around the grave during the funeral of Yedidyia Chiyuis at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
1 / 2

Israel Festival Stampede

Israeli Avigdor Chiyuis, center, speaks during the funeral of his son Yedidyia Chiyuis at a cemetery in Petah Tikva, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials came under growing scrutiny Sunday for ignoring warnings about safety lapses at one of Israel’s most visited holy sites, as the country mourned 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a festival there.

The disaster at Mount Meron also heated up the debate over the role of the ultra-Orthodox minority in Israel and the refusal of some of its leaders to acknowledge the authority of the state. The festival had drawn some 100,000 people, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jews, after powerful ultra-Orthodox politicians reportedly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others to lift attendance restrictions.

On Sunday, a group of retired police commissioners called on the prime minister to launch an independent commission with wide-ranging powers to investigate. The body would have the authority to probe senior politicians and decision-makers, going beyond a Justice Ministry inquiry now underway that is looking into possible misconduct by police officers at the site.

The increasingly acrimonious blame game comes during a political power struggle between Netanyahu and former allies-turned-foes bent on toppling him. After inconclusive elections in March, Netanyahu's chances of forming a ruling coalition and staying in power seem to be waning. His ultra-Orthodox political allies would feature prominently in any Netanyahu-led government.

The stampede, the deadliest civil disaster in Israel's history, took place early Friday during a festival called Lag BaOmer on Mount Meron in northern Israel. The site is believed to be the burial place of prominent second century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The annual springtime celebrations are marked by the lighting of large bonfires, singing and dancing.

This year's festivities went ahead despite national coronavirus restrictions that prevent assemblies of more than 500 people outdoors, and longstanding criticism by police and health authorities in recent years about the safety of mass assemblies at the site.

A common complaint heard in the aftermath of the stampede was that no single authority was in charge of managing the festival safety.

The site is ostensibly managed by the Religious Services Ministry’s National Center for Holy Places.

But Eli Ben Dahan, a former deputy religious services minister, said in an interview with Kan radio “there’s no one person about whom it can be said that they run the event, that everything falls on their shoulders.” Mount Meron is divided up between an assortment of religious trusts, he explained, and called for it to be brought under a single administrative authority.

“I don’t think that a place in the state of Israel should be extraterritorial, that the state doesn’t have any control over it, doesn’t manage it, isn’t responsible for it," he said.

Several retired police commanders told Israeli TV channels over the weekend that during their years on the job they came under intense political pressure to accede to the wishes of religious politicians. They said they had no authority to enforce safety regulations, such as limiting attendance.

Yosef Schwinger, head of the the national holy places center, said in an interview just hours before the stampede that Interior Minister Aryeh Deri of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party “fought like a lion” at a Cabinet meeting to allow the festival to take place unimpeded. Schwinger said Deri deserved credit for “saving” the Lag BaOmer celebration from a more limited format.

Experts have long warned the site was inadequately equipped to handle a large number of visitors on the holiday, and that the existing state of infrastructure was a safety risk.

The warnings became reality early Friday when thousands of people leaving one area of the site funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain. A slick slope and stairs caused people to slip and fall, resulting in a human avalanche that killed 45 people and and injured at least 150.

By Sunday morning, health officials had identified all those killed. All but one of the dead were buried in hurried funerals, with a break during the Jewish Sabbath between sundown Friday and sundown Saturday. One person who attended Thursday night's event was still missing.

Israel marked a national day of mourning Sunday. Flags flew at half-staff in Israel and its diplomatic missions abroad, and sports and cultural events were canceled.

The tragedy comes at a sensitive time for Netanyahu, who has struggled to assemble a government coalition in the weeks since the March 23 parliamentary elections.

His deadline for forming a new government is Tuesday, but he may request an extension from Israel’s figurehead president of two weeks.

Israel has held four elections in two years, the most protracted political crisis in the country’s history. Netanyahu’s staunchest coalition partners are the two ultra-Orthodox parties, who have wielded an outsized influence in Israeli politics as kingmakers in governing coalitions.

Should he fail to form a government, a loose coalition of his opponents and former allies may have an opportunity to form a government of their own.

Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to step down from office while under indictment.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel observes day of mourning for religious festival dead

    Israel observed a day of mourning on Sunday for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters. More than 20 of the victims of Friday's disaster on Mount Meron were buried overnight after official identification was completed. Witnesses described a stampede and a pyramid of bodies, including several children, in a slippery metal-floored passageway at the annual pilgrimage of ultra-Orthodox faithful to the tomb of a second-century Jewish mystic, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in northern Israel.

  • Israel stampede: Netanyahu vows to investigate

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an annual day of mourning, after at least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in the early hours of Friday (April 29).Visiting the site hours later, he was heckled by angry protesters, but vowed to unearth the cause of the deadly incident:"We will carry out a thorough, serious and in-depth investigation in order to ensure that such a disaster does not reoccur."Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the Mount Meron tomb for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations, which include all-night prayer and dance.Ecstatic crowds assembled despite warnings to maintain social distancing against COVID-19.A stampede ensued in the men’s section of the festival, according to medics, and casualties included children.Some victims were asphyxiated or trampled on in a tightly packed passageway, and some went unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.Over 100 were wounded and videos on social media showed men trying to push through walls of iron to escape the crush.Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.Hayim Cohen was among the attendees:"I was there exactly when it happened, down there on the side. It started when a few paramedics started to run, and then there was some kind of mess, police, screaming, a big mess, and after half an hour it looked like a scene of a suicide bombing attack, numerous people coming out from there on stretchers."A police spokesman said the overall capacity at Mount Meron was similar to previous years but that bonfire areas were partitioned off this time as a COVID-19 precaution.Israeli media said that may have created unexpected choke-points on foot traffic.The Justice Ministry said investigators would look into whether there had been any police misconduct connected to the tragedy.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences over Mount Meron stampede

    President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences and U.S. assistance following a deadly stampede that killed at least 45 worshippers, the White House said.Driving the news: The stampede occurred on Thursday night as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in a celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel. Several of those killed were American citizens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said in a statement.Secretary of State Tony Blinken also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who promised that Israel would help all U.S. citizens affected by the disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Growing outrage, questions after deadly stampede during Israeli religious festival

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Sunday a day of mourning in Israel following a stampede at a religious festival that killed at least 45 people. But there is growing anger over the way security was handled at the festival and safety warnings for large crowds stretching back years which appear to have been ignored. Ian Lee reports.

  • India's COVID-19 daily cases hold close to record, another state imposes lockdown

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's new coronavirus cases dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths due to the infection jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with a massive caseload. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours to push total cases to 19.56 million. Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed as the country has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight.

  • U.S. citizens killed in Israel festival disaster, anger mounts

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed and injured in a stampede at a religious festival in Israel, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, as criticism mounted in the wake of one of the biggest civilian disasters in the country's history. At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured at the ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival on the slopes of Israel's Mount Meron, held overnight between Thursday and Friday.

  • Opinion: Disconnect between Idaho Legislature and public over education funding

    Year after year, Idaho families show up to vote on levies and bonds to fix our crumbling schools and fund the day-to-day basics of educating our children, writes this West Ada middle school teacher.

  • More than 101 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    Over 43% have received at least one dose, and the average daily case count is down 16%.

  • Vaccinated faithful throng Jerusalem church for Holy Fire

    Hundreds of Christian worshippers made use of Israel’s easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday, packing a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony a day before Orthodox Easter. The faithful gathered at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, waiting for clergymen to emerge with the Holy Fire from the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. As bells rang and the top clerics from different Orthodox denominations appeared, the worshippers scrambled to light their candles and pass the fire on.

  • SpaceX making 1st US crew splashdown in dark since Apollo 8

    SpaceX this weekend will attempt the first U.S. splashdown of returning astronauts in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot in 1968. Elon Musk’s company is targeting the predawn hours of Sunday to bring back three NASA astronauts and one from Japan, after dangerously high wind scuttled a pair of earlier attempts. The astronauts — only the second crew to fly SpaceX — will depart the International Space Station on Saturday night aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried them up last November.

  • Prosecutors ask judge to consider aggravating factors when sentencing Chauvin for Floyd murder

    Prosecutors on Friday asked the Minneapolis judge overseeing the case against Derek Chauvin to consider several aggravating circumstances when he sentences the former police officer in June for the murder of George Floyd. State of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and lead prosecutor Matthew Frank said in a memorandum to District Court Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin deserves a sentence stiffer than the state guidelines dictate because he held a position of authority who treated Floyd, a vulnerable victim, with cruelty.

  • Don't Look Down! World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Portugal

    "I was a little afraid, but it was so worth it," said one of the first people to walk across the bridge

  • 3 dead in shooting at Wisconsin casino hotel

    The suspect wanted to target a restaurant worker who wasn't there, police said.

  • Videos show the horrific crush at an Israeli religious festival that led to at least 45 deaths and is being called a national tragedy

    A bottleneck of attendees caused a stampede at the event at Mount Meron Thursday night, one of Israel's worst-ever disasters.

  • Evonne ‘Renae’ Shelly, a leader in service to faith and country, dies at age 52

    “Renae laughed out loud, lived out loud, loved out loud, and had lots of love for everyone all because Jesus was her Lord of lords,” her pastor, Larry B. Aiken, said during her eulogy.

  • Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

    The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found. The punishments, which include firing eight senior commanders, are the latest Army moves in response to Guillén's disappearance and death, which brought to light widespread leadership failures at a base that had high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems.

  • Abcarian: How Republican states are trying to squelch our rights

    GOP lawmakers who don't like protests and election losses are resorting to terrible legislation to get their way.

  • Man shot at Lexington police officer and was injured when the officer returned fire, police say

    An on-duty Lexington police officer responding to a call in a North Lexington neighborhood shot a man who fired a gun at the officer Saturday evening, police said.

  • Police, protesters clash during May Day rallies in Berlin

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin on Saturday, police said, adding around 30 officers were injured as some of the demonstrations turned violent. Police made around 240 arrests, Berlin's head of police Barbara Slowik was quoted as saying by local broadcaster rbb24. Some of the injuries occurred after some demonstrators threw fireworks, bottles and rocks during protests over social inequality.

  • Missouri deputies kill man suspected of shooting officer

    A 21-year-old eastern Missouri man suspected of shooting a police officer was shot and killed when he fired several rounds at officers who were pursuing him, authorities said. Joe Robideau, of Troy, died after being shot Thursday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff's office said. Robideau was a suspect in the shooting of a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop earlier Thursday.