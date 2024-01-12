Officials search for dead sea creature in CA — but find ‘gorgeous animals’ instead

After receiving reports of a dead whale offshore, local officials in California decided it would be a good time to try their new drone to search for the creature’s carcass.

When they sent the drone out from Pebble Beach in Crescent City they did not locate the dead whale. Instead, they found “plenty of live ones,” according to a Jan. 5 Facebook post from Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation Natural Resources Department.

Drone footage from the department shared by Environmental Defense Fund in a Jan. 10 Facebook post shows the huge mammals swimming.

“Even caught some playful sea lions swimming alongside these gorgeous animals,” the department said.

The region in northern California “is considered a ‘hotbed’ for whale-watching,” local officials said, according to Environmental Defense Fund.

The department did not identify what kind of whales are in the video.

Officials did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

December through May is considered gray whale migration season along the coast of California, according to the Marine Mammal Center. During the summer, the creatures live in their Arctic feeding grounds. They migrate south to warmer lagoons in Mexico to mate and give birth.

Blue whales can also be seen “along the entire California coastline during summer and fall,” according to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Killer whales, minke whales and humpback whales can also be seen along the west coast.

