Officials search for escaped inmate who walked away from Johnson County facility Monday

The Kansas Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped Monday afternoon from a Johnson County facility.

Clifford Leon Evans, 52, walked away from the Johnson County Work Release Center around 2:45 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

Evans is serving a sentence for violating his parole. He was convicted for possession of opiates in Johnson County and serving his sentence at the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.

Evans is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 131 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call the enforcement, apprehensions and investigations division at 816-266-2102, the Johnson County Department of Corrections at 913-715-6539 or their local law enforcement agency. Kansans can also contact enforcement, apprehensions and investigations by email at KDOC_EAI_Intel@ks.gov.