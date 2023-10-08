Officials search for suspects after traffic stop north of Goldsby

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials were searching for two suspects who ran off after a traffic stop near I-35 north of Goldsby Sunday according to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Sunday afternoon they pulled over a vehicle near I-35 and Highway 9 after getting a report for a stolen vehicle.

When the stop was made police said that four occupants bailed out on foot.

Officials were able to apprehend two and get them in custody but as of 4 p.m. Sunday, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office said that two others are still outstanding.

They along with the Lighthorse Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have searched near that intersection and around the area throughout the day.

