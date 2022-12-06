Officials search for two inmates who escaped Monday evening from Cass County jail

Officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from a Cass County jail Monday.

Sergio Perez Martinez, 43, of Panorama City, California and Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, of Kansas City left the jail in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the same time Monday evening, according to Lt. Jess Claibourn, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Perez Martinez was being held for alleged possession of dangerous drugs and Sparks was held for alleged money laundering, Claibourn said.

The sheriff’s office is working with the U.S. Marshall’s Service to locate the individuals. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 816-380-5200.