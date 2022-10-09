Officials searching for missing hunter in Cohasset

Officials in Cohasset are searching for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond.

Cohasset Police posted an alert saying they were looking for an “overdue hunter” shortly before 11:30 p.m Saturday. The department updated its Twitter page shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to say that “a full ground and air search will commence early morning.”

Missing Hunter update #2 as of 0625AM: Reinforcement personnel will assemble this AM. A full ground and air search will commence early morning. Please expect numerous police and public safety personnel in the area of Lily Pond. pic.twitter.com/4BvcGLMyIK — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 9, 2022

A 56-year-old man by the name of Joseph Whooley has been identified as the missing hunter by authorities. Officials say he was last seen in the area near Lily Pond wearing black Carhartt pants and a black Northeastern University sweatshirt.

As of just before 10 a.m., crews were still searching for Whooley.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW