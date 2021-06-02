Officials searching for stolen church van

Jun. 2—TUPELO — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help with locating a church van stolen in Tupelo.

The St. Paul Outreach MB Church on Hutcheson Street filed a report with the Tupelo Police that between Sunday May 30 and Monday May 31, someone stole a green 2002 Ford E350 van from the church just off South Green Street.

Anyone with information on the theft or the location of the van is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

william.moore@djournal.com