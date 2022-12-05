Officials seek cause of death for body discovered Sunday in parked car

Dec. 5—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Coroner's Office is awaiting autopsy results for a 37-year-old man whose body was found Sunday in a parked car, but foul play was not suspected in the death.

Coroner Michael Fowler identified the deceased as Michael Bentley. The body had apparently been in the car parked on North Jefferson Street for "several days" before officials were alerted.

"We're not ruling anything out," the coroner said. "It could be a drug overdose. We've got to do the toxicology and see. It doesn't seem like any foul play at this time."

Bentley's body was transported to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime laboratory on Monday. It could take several months before a toxicology report is available.

Officers were dispatched Sunday to the 2500 block of North Jefferson, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

Police ask that anyone with information in this incident call Albany area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477), or the Investigative Division at (229) 431-2100.