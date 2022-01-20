Officials seek early closing time for adult clubs on The Block in Baltimore

Police and political officials are seeking to force strip clubs on The Block in Baltimore to shut down early in an effort to curb crime.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat who represents the downtown adult district, has introduced a bill that, if passed, would mandate a 10 p.m. closing time. His office has not answered questions about the bill.

Three delegates who represent the district — Dels. Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis and Brooke Lierman — plan to introduce a companion bill in the House of Delegates.

The bill was submitted as emergency legislation and would take effect immediately if it is passed and becomes law. Emergency bills require a three-fifths vote in both the Senate and House of Delegates.

The bill would apply to all businesses that hold both liquor and adult entertainment licenses in a geographic area around The Block, a stretch of East Baltimore Street downtown that includes strip clubs, other adult-oriented businesses, carryout restaurants and the Baltimore Police Department headquarters

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement Thursday that violence “within and resulting” from clubs on The Block has “drastically increased in recent months.” He said that police had 831 calls for service to The Block in 2021, including eight shootings with 11 victims. He did not say how many of those incidents occurred after 10 p.m.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott did not request the bill, according to his chief lobbyist, Natasha Mehu.

“We are aware of the bill and are reviewing it,” Mehu said Thursday.

Sen. Cory McCray, a Democrat who chairs the Baltimore City Senate Delegation, said he was told the bill, which he first saw Wednesday night, was requested by the Baltimore Police Department. McCray said he was “open” to considering it and wanted to hear from neighbors and the police about the proposed clampdown on operating hours.

McCray said he backed a similar set of operating-hours restrictions on liquor establishments in a small stretch of his district that had been plagued by shootings and dozens of homicides. McCray said he credits those restrictions, which came into effect in July 2020, with helping significantly drive down violence in the immediate area.

Story continues

Sen. Antonio Hayes, a fellow Baltimore Democrat, said he’s also passed similar restrictions in his district on the city’s west side. Hayes said he had only recently learned of the bill and hadn’t spoken to Ferguson or other supporters but “would definitely consider” backing it.” I would imagine the activity on the Block requires a lot of police resources,” said Hayes.

Other Baltimore senators said they were just learning about the bill and declined to comment.

Del. Stephanie Smith, who chairs Baltimore’s delegates in Annapolis and represents the same district as McCray, said she used to have an office overlooking The Block.

“There have been some challenging dynamics over the years,” she said, including some violent incidents inside and directly outside the clubs.

Smith said she doesn’t have a position on the bill yet, but said she’s open to having a conversation with fellow delegates and senators about ways to curb violence on The Block.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.