Officials seek public's help locating Gainesville girl last seen Tuesday morning

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Cheyenne Mathis did not board her school bus in the area of the 3200th block of SW 27th St. in Gainesville.

She is described as Black, standing 5-foot tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants and a brown shirt. She may have a backpack with her. Her hair may be straightened and in a ponytail.

Cheyenne may be in the company of an unknown Black male, according to a Sheriff's Office social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or dial 911.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua Sheriff's Office reports Missing girl in Gainesville Florida