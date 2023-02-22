Officials seize 36 machines from alleged illegal gambling operation in Delta Twp.

State officials said they seized dozens of machines and more than $23,000 in cash during searches last week at what they described as an illegal gambling operation on South Waverly Road.

DELTA TWP. — State officials said they seized dozens of machines and more than $23,000 in cash during searches last week at what they described as an illegal gambling operation on South Waverly Road.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said anonymous tips prompted its investigation of Cozy Barcade on South Waverly, just north of West Holmes Road.

The gaming agency and state Attorney General's Office executed search warrants on Feb. 16 with help from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and Lansing police, officials said in a news release.

Investigators confiscated 36 machines, including freestanding slot machines and computers configured as slot-style gaming machines.

"Illegal gaming locations prey on vulnerable people and don't offer the patron protections required for legal, regulated gaming," Henry Williams, the gaming agency's executive director, said in the release.

Eaton County Sheriff's Capt. Robert Block said area residents complained about the operation.

"These establishments breed other types of crimes such as robberies, assaults and drug activity," he said.

Tips about illegal gambling can be made by calling the gaming board at 888-314-2682 or sending an email to MiGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

