Officials vote to transform Oviedo Mall development into apartments

Update:

The Oviedo Mall will transform into hundreds of new apartments.

Council members unanimously approved plans to build 425 apartments on the abandoned mall property.

The Macy’s location has been vacant since 2017, when it closed.

Each time there is a new idea for the property, traffic figures must be recalculated.

As the city has grown, traffic in Oviedo has become an issue.

Previous story:

Officials are planning to share more details Monday on a planned development at the Oviedo Mall.

Oviedo City Council members are set to discuss the Oviedo Marketplace proposal at Monday’s meeting.

The plan is to redevelop the old Macy’s property into apartments, retail space and a hotel.

Last month, the city council voted unanimously for the project to move forward.

Channel 9 will monitor the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

