Police shoot unnamed subject on US 136

Officials stop westbound motorists on IL 336 after an alleged officer-involved shooting nearby the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Editor's note: this story has been updated.

HANCOCK COUNTY — Police shot an unnamed subject at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on US Route 136 and 2500E. according to Jayme Bufford, a Public Information Officer with the Illinois State Police.

No officers were injured, but the individual who was shot was transported to an area hospital, Bufford said.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 10 law enforcement vehicles with sirens and lights activated were seen leaving Macomb via US 136, headed westbound at high speed.

The Facebook page, Keokuk Area News Updates posted at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday that the Hancock County Sheriff's Office had been involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Officers from the Illinois State police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and law enforcement agencies in McDonough County, including Western Illinois University's Office of Public Safety, all responded to the scene in rural Hancock county.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officials had closed off the westbound lane of US 136 at Route 61, about 12 miles east of Carthage, with their vehicles. When asked what had prompted the large police response, an official in reflective gear said he and other officers at the scene were directing motorists away from a crime scene, but did not provide further details. According to Bufford, the road was re-opened at 9:15 p.m.

The subject's identity and the circumstances which led up to the shooting are still unknown. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office so far has not answered any questions regarding the incident.

Bufford said there is an open and ongoing investigation of the shooting by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 which had been requested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. He did not provide any further information, but said to contact Hancock County for information about what led up to the incident.

This story will be updated when further information becomes available.

A Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety vehicle is seen on July 13, 2022, near a roadblock just west of the intersection of IL 336 and the Augusta exit.

