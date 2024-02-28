Officials: Small plane trying to land hits another plane at Orlando Sanford International Airport
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
How do fermented foods actually help our health? And what are the best sources? Here’s what you need to know.
Expand your palate with convenient options from Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, Hungryroot and more.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
The move is expected to provide the Buccaneers approximately $5 million in salary cap relief.
From tiered dresses and ballet flats to light blue everything, these looks from Nordstrom need to be on your radar and in your closet.
The 2025 McLaren Artura Spider is revealed. It gains 19 horsepower for a total of 690 and 531 lb-ft, and gets a host of performance tweaks. Here's the rundown.
Reproductive rights were already a major liability for the GOP before the state's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered "children."
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
On the fringes of MWC, the world’s biggest mobile phone show, TechCrunch is getting a demo of a new kind of AI device. The small black box sitting in front of us on a table in a hotel lobby in Barcelona is designed to tap into the generative AI boom — making it another example of how the wheel of innovation is spinning up again in mobile. Its maker — Jolla, a born-again startup with the combined forces of around 40 seasoned staff behind this new push — is building what’s being tentatively described at this early product design stage as a private and secure “blackbox for your life”.
At CES 2023 a startup hardware company called Displace launched the 55-inch "Display Flex," a “wireless” $3,000 4K OLED TV that sticks to walls without a traditional mounting. The launch created a sensation at the time, and today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona I caught up with founder and CEO Balaji Krishna, who told me that more versions of the screen are on their way, and with new features inside. To begin with, the new "Display Mini" will be a smaller 27 inch TV and designed for a kitchen or bathroom space.
Travelers say it staves off aches, pains, and swelling on long trips.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is launching a $1 billion venture capital fund of funds for international and regional venture capital funds, the sovereign wealth fund announced on Monday at the Web Summit. The program, according to QIA, seeks to attract international VC funds and startups to Qatar and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a particular focus on the fintech, edtech, and healthcare sectors. Similar to typical fund-of-funds structures, QIA’s initiative will invest indirectly through other VC funds but also make targeted co-investments with participating funds.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the latest court ruling in Tennessee that essentially seals the fate for the NCAA and it's inability to put guardrails on NIL. The trio believes there may be no more legal levers to pull for the NCAA to regulate NIL in college sports.
The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door shown in these spy photos appear to be an EV with styling based on the Vision AMG concept car.