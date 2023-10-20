Officials speak out after illegal Reedley lab suspect in custody

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest was made in the illegal Reedley lab case that made national headlines.

Thursday morning, 62-year-old, Jua Bei Zhu who had several aliases including, “David”, was arrested just outside the lab location on I Street.

“I have mixed emotions right now, but I would say that the dominant emotion is absolute relief,” said City Manager Nicole Zieba. “What we do know is that Jesse Zhu and I can now call him Jesse Zhu, not the assumed identity of “David He,” what we know is that Jesse Zhu fled Canada in 2014 and came to the United States.”

Reedley officials were able to lure Zhu to the location by telling him they needed to discuss an 80 million dollar claim he’d made against the city.

Zieba says she is proud of her team for breaking this case wide open and bringing a Federal criminal into custody.

Zhu is facing multiple charges. Those charges are detailed in a 20-page criminal complaint that was recently unsealed by the Department of Justice.

