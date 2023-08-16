Officials still searching for hit-and-run driver after deadly crash
Vince Giamona was hit and killed on a road in Poulsbo in 2021, and his fiance is asking for the suspect to turn themselves in.
Vince Giamona was hit and killed on a road in Poulsbo in 2021, and his fiance is asking for the suspect to turn themselves in.
Legal experts weigh in on Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohys. Their story inspired the hit film "The Blind Side," which the NFL athlete claims he did not profit from.
Cava delivered impressive earnings as it basks in its post-IPO glow.
Say goodbye to night sweats! Nearly 37,000 hot sleepers give these cooling bed linens five stars.
Faraday Future just announced that it’s delivered the first production FF 91.
TBH, Cher Horowitz's fancy closet is basically trash compared to this.
The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.
A year after Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) purchased Redbox for $375 million, the company continues to be hit by losses and looks to reduce costs across all aspects of its business. CSSE reported its second-quarter 2023 earnings this week, which showed a net loss of $43.7 million — more than double the $20.8 million it lost in the year-ago period. The poor results were in large part thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Redbox for $50 million in stock and the assumption of $325 million in debt.
The resilient economy surprising to the upside is the latest catalyst strategists are citing when boosting their outlook for stocks in 2023.
We put Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other music streaming services head-to-head to find out which will work best for you.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
Tesla has new, lower price options for shoppers who need less range. The automaker revived the "standard range" trim level on its two most expensive models, which cuts $10,000 from the price and around 80 miles from the EV range. This trim option was previously discontinued in 2021 when Tesla started only selling the extended range and high-performance Plaid kits.
It's 24 percent off right now.
"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.
It looks so much more expensive than it is.
Phone case lanyards perfectly blend fashion with function. Choose from leather, metal, fabric, rope, pearls and more materials.
With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.
Shared one fan: "This is the only thing I've found that instantly kills jellyfish pain."
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an amazing price.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared the story on a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive."