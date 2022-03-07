Officials still unsure how a woman accused of murder died at the St. Joseph County Jail

The St. Joseph County Council approved the hiring of nurses to staff the St. Joseph County Jail, after no health care providers bid for a medical services contract for 2020.

SOUTH BEND — Officials have not determined how a woman accused of murder died while in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail two weeks ago, saying autopsy-related testing could take months to be completed.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, Rebecca Powell, 53, was found unresponsive and not breathing in a cell in the jail’s medical unit just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 21. Powell had been arrested and charged with murdering her boyfriend during a "psychotic episode" five days before she died.

Indiana State Police are investigating Powell's death and an autopsy was conducted Feb. 24 at Western Michigan University, however coroners have not determined a cause or manner of death for Powell while they wait for further testing.

Deputy county coroner Randy Magdalinski, who was called to investigate Powell's death, said that the coroner's office will often wait until a forensic pathologist makes a determination before issuing a cause and manner of death.

In Powell's case, Magdalinski said there were no clear signs of trauma.

St. Joseph County Coroner Patricia Jordan said toxicology reports usually take a minimum of four weeks to come back and various others tests from an autopsy can take months.

"That's pretty standard actually, unless it's an obvious gunshot wound to the head or something like that. They take a long time," Jordan said.

Jordan said she wants to check all the boxes with a complete autopsy before saying how someone died.

"For sure it's a complicated case," she said. "Everybody that goes to autopsy deserves an extensive examination of the cause of death."

The original release from the sheriff's department said Powell was pronounced dead at the jail after "life saving" efforts by jail staff, as well as South Bend Fire Department paramedics.

An Indiana State Police spokesman Friday said there were no other updates on the incident. Officials have not given any additional information on Powell's death, including whether she was on suicide watch, the specific injuries or medical problem reported to medics or details from the scene that would indicate the circumstances of her death.

Murder charges

Powell was booked into the county jail in the morning of Feb. 16 on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend, 66-year-old Geoff Delusignan.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Delusignan had called Powell’s daughter the evening of Feb. 15 because he was concerned about Powell’s mental state. When the daughter arrived at Delusignan's house on Laurel Road, she saw his feet sticking out from behind a piece of furniture.

Responding police officers found Delusignan lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

While a police officer was transporting Powell for questioning, she allegedly asked, “Did I get him good?” and said she “did the right thing.”

