Officials study whether to plow rural Nez Perce County road

Dec. 5—Deer Creek Road will continue to be unplowed and remain part of a groomed snowmobile trail system on Craig Mountain south of Lewiston this winter, but changes could be coming.

The Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners has tasked the road department and sheriff's office with compiling reports on the road to determine the feasibility of plowing. Commission chairperson Don Beck said at a commission meeting Monday that the road department will analyze changes that may be needed before routine plowing. For example, the road may need widening in spots, some trees along it may need to be removed and the department would have to identify places where snow could be pushed and piled.

Commissioners are asking Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher to compile a report of traffic incidents on the road.

"I want the public to know we are gathering information. We are going to study it and try to make the best decision we can," Beck said.

The road has been part of a groomed snowmobile trail system since 2004 that is maintained by the Lewis-Clark Snodrifters snowmobile club in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Beck said snowmobilers generally want the road to remain unplowed and available for grooming.

During the winter, Deer Creek Road is open only to snowmobiles and some tracked off-road vehicles or small off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles, with their tires partially deflated. Full-sized vehicles are prohibited.

But the number of private landowners with cabins off of the road has grown tremendously since 2004 and many of them would like the county to plow the road.

"We are asking them to grade the road all the way through so 100 property owners can get to their cabins in the wintertime," said Kathy Howell.

Cabin owners want the ability to check on their vacation homes to guard against vandalism and theft and to perform critical maintenance such as shoveling snow from their roofs during heaving winters.

"And we want to use them," said Howell. "I have a huge family and they love going up there."

Commissioner Doug Havens said if the commission decides to plow the road during future winters, it will first have to spend some money.

"There will be a cost associated with that," he said. "That will take time and money depending on how many trees come out and if the road needs to be improved."

After the meeting, Beck said the commission is likely to eventually opt to maintain the road through the winter.

"With all the people living out there, there needs to be a change," he said.

Beck said any decision to maintain the road will require a change in ordinance and a public hearing. He advised people interested in the topic to visit the commission's web page and pay attention to posted meeting agendas.

