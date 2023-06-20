Officials Survey Tornado Damage in Mississippi

A destructive EF-3 tornado killed at least one person and caused widespread damage in central Mississippi late Sunday, June 18, reports said.

Drone footage posted by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shows the extent of the storm damage in Jasper County on Monday.

The county sheriff’s department said the Jasper County Community Center had opened its doors to those displaced by the tornado activity and asked for donations.

The National Weather Service in Jackson rated the tornado an EF-3, reporting maximum winds of 150 mph. Credit: MEMA via Storyful