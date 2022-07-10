Officials: Suspect on lawnmower fails to outrun Okaloosa Sheriff's deputies

HOLT — A 40-year-old man from Holt remained held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail on Sunday after attempting to use a riding lawnmower to outrun Sheriff deputies trying to serve him a warrant on Saturday.

A man from Holt who was taken into custody by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday was in the possession of a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue, Sheriff's Office officials said.

The suspect, Dusty Mobley, successfully evaded deputies trying to serve him a warrant in January by jumping into a swamp, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Mobley evaded deputies on Jan. 3 by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River in Holt after they tried to talk to him in reference to a $40,000 stolen boat. Officials said Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene, but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Elsewhere: Seven arrested in Walton County after deputies seize over 6 pounds of meth, other drugs

Investigators said Mobley used heavy machinery on Jan. 1 to cut a hole in a metal building and then stole the vessel from a business off of State Road 4 in Baker.

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies used a stun gun to immobilize Mobley as he tried to get away by putting a John Deer riding lawnmower into high gear at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Holt.

Dusty Mobley, of Holt, is shown allegedly trying to flee from warrant-serving Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday.

When taken into custody, Mobley was in the possession of a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Earlier: Okaloosa deputies rescue teens, child stranded on river, feared alligators surrounded them

His current charges include grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Sheriff's Office says Holt man tried to outrun them by lawnmower