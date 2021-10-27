Officials suspect there were additional live rounds on ‘Rust’ set when Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot

Investigators suspect there were additional live rounds on the “Rust” set when a shot from a prop firearm fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, officials said Wednesday, adding that no one, including actor Alec Baldwin, has been ruled out from facing charges.

An initial investigation determined Baldwin was rehearsing on the movie’s set in New Mexico last Thursday when he fired the weapon that struck Hutchins, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.

“We suspect that there were other live rounds, but that’s up to the testing,” Sheriff Adam Mendoza said Wednesday. “Right now, we’re going to determine how those got there, and why they were there, because they shouldn’t have been.”

Authorities consider it too early to discuss whether possible charges will be filed in the shooting incident, which also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition — which authorities suspect included a combination of blanks, dummy bullets and live rounds — were among the 600 pieces of evidence recovered from the scene, Mendoza said.

The gun involved in the shooting was also handled or inspected by two others on set: armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls, according to Mendoza, who said he wasn’t sure whether Baldwin is still in New Mexico.

“All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation,” Mendoza said.

Assistant director Dave Halls previously told investigators that he didn’t know the prop weapon was loaded when he gave it to Baldwin.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted Friday.