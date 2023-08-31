Officials: Teen in threats case back in custody; Westmont Hilltop classes on schedule Thursday

Aug. 31—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Classes at Westmont Hilltop School District will continue as scheduled on Thursday after a teenager who made threats against the district and fled on Wednesday from a treatment facility was apprehended, officials said.

"The juvenile who left a treatment facility today is in custody and being returned to placement in a secure environment," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in an email on Wednesday evening. "She was apprehended without incident."

Safety precautions were increased on Wednesday at Westmont Hilltop out of an abundance of caution after administrators were notified that the teenager, who reportedly left threatening notes at district school buildings in late January and early February, had "walked away from a treatment facility outside the area."

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell expressed his appreciation for local law enforcement agencies and fellow district officials after the teenager was apprehended.

"School safety is everyone's responsibility and today's circumstances demonstrated the shared responsibility and commitment to school safety," Mitchell said in a parent notification.

The teenage girl, who was 14 at the time, was charged after posting a threatening note at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School and another note at the elementary school days later. Those incidents resulted in canceled classes and an increased police presence at district buildings.

She was apprehended early Feb. 6 after leaving the message at the elementary school and damaging school property. She was allegedly in possession of a firearm when arrested. Her identity remains undisclosed due to her age.

In June, she was sentenced in Cambria County court to spend time on juvenile probation and to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to the school district.