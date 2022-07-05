Officials say three-alarm residential fire injured firefighter. Fireworks possible cause

A Sarasota residence was engulfed in flames Monday night — possibly due to fireworks, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

One firefighter also suffered an injury, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Emergency Services. All residents of the home were reported to be safe.

County officials did respond to a Herald-Tribune inquiry about the severity of the firefighter's injuries.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to the three-alarm fire at 5228 Ashley Parkway at 10:14 p.m., according officials.

One firefighter injury was reported. There were no transports. After monitoring the structure overnight, SCFD crews cleared the scene around 10:07 a.m. SCFD has contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office. #SRQCountyES — SCG Emergency Services (@scgovEOC) July 5, 2022

The fire was cleared around 10:07 a.m. Tuesday morning. The state fire marshal has also been notified.

The incident remains under investigation. No official cause has been determined.

