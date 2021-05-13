Officials: Tiny uptick in 2020 military sex assault reports

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military increased by a very small amount in 2020, a year when troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military increased by a very small amount in 2020, a year when troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. officials.

Officials familiar with the data said sexual assault reports went up by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals. They said the Army and Marine Corps saw slight increases in the number of reports, while the Navy and Air Force saw small decreases. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss data not yet made public.

In 2019, there were more than 7,800 reported sexual assaults, up from more than 6,000 the previous year. It is unclear how much of a role the pandemic played in the small increase in assaults last year.

While small, the increase is likely to only fuel the escalating debate about the Defense Department's failure to reduce the number of sexual assaults and harassment over the last decade or more. And it will do little to quash growing arguments that military prosecutions of the crimes must be taken away from commanders and turned over to civilians.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s first directive after he took office in January ordered senior leaders to look into their sexual assault prevention programs, and he later created an independent panel to study the matter. That panel has already recommended that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders.

Such a change would be a major reversal of military practice and a shift long sought by congressional lawmakers. Austin has given service leaders 30 days to review the recommendation and come back to him with their input.

The military's handling of sexual assaults and other violence in the military has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of violent crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. More than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed by a fellow soldier.

Her death prompted an independent review, which found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment at the post. The chairman of the independent review panel told members of Congress in a hearing earlier this year that the base leadership was focused on military readiness, and “completely and utterly neglected” the sexual assault prevention program. As a result, he said, lower-level unit commanders didn’t encourage service members to report assaults, and in many cases were shaming victims or were actually the perpetrators themselves.

Those conclusions have spurred military and defense leaders to pursue new solutions to the problem, which has stymied Pentagon officials for years.

Formal reports of sexual assaults have steadily gone up since 2006, including a 13% jump in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019 that included a much larger 9% increase for the Air Force, according to Pentagon data.

The Pentagon releases a report every year on the number of sexual assaults in the military. Because sexual assault is a highly under-reported crime, the department also sends out an anonymous survey every two years to get a clearer picture of the problem. That survey was last done in 2018, and was scheduled for last year, but those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

Defense officials acknowledge that reports of sexual assault have steadily increased over the past 15 years, as the department worked to encourage victims to come forward. Department and military service leaders have implemented a wide range of programs to both deter assaults and protect and treat victims, and have focused more time training unit leaders how to better reach out to their young service members.

The 2019 report found that commanders took some kind of action on close to two-thirds of the cases.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotlight on Deadwood’s Cactus Leather Collection

    The Stockholm-based sustainable label has this year debuted an enticing plant-based vegan capsule, made entirely from cactus leather.

  • Mounser Launches First Ring Collection

    The new Ring Pops collection is inspired by rave culture.

  • Long lines at gas stations as pipeline shuts down

    Officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. (May 12)

  • Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are co-CEOs, Toby Russell and George Arison; and CFO, Oded Shein. During our remarks, we will make some forward-looking statements, which represent our current judgment on what the future may hold. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements.

  • GasBuddy tops the App Store for the first time due to Colonial Pipeline attack

    The GasBuddy mobile app, which typically helps consumers find the cheapest gas nearby, has now become the No. 1 app on the U.S. App Store for the first time ever, due to the fuel shortages in the U.S. that followed the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. As a result, thousands of gas stations ran out of fuel entirely. This dramatic situation has greatly benefitted the GasBuddy app, which includes a crowdsourced feature that helps users locate which local stations still have gas for sale.

  • How Ky. guns got to Chicago crime scenes: 3 U.S. soldiers funneled weapons, feds say

    Three U.S. Army soldiers have been buying guns in Kentucky and funneling them to the streets of Chicago, where they’ve turned up at the scenes of recent shootings and homicides, according to the Department of Justice.

  • Floyd Mayweather’s Car Collection Packs A Massive Punch

    You know we had to make the pun…

  • Joe Biden says 'Israel has right to defend itself' as US throws its support behind Jewish State

    Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Israelis “had the right to defend themselves” against Hamas attacks following a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but said he hoped both sides were able to deescalate soon. The US President, speaking for the first since clashes began on Monday, said after a phone call with the Israeli leader: "My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory." Mr Biden's comments came as Israel faced an escalating conflict on two fronts on Thursday, scrambling to quell riots between Arabs and Jews on its own streets after days of exchanging deadly fire with Palestinian militants in Gaza. The President's top diplomat, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, earlier said there was a "clear distinction" between Hamas rocket launches against Israel and Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, appearing to back the Jewish state in the escalating conflict. "[There is] a very clear and absolute distinction between a terrorist organisation, Hamas, that is indiscriminately raining down rockets - in fact, targeting civilians - and Israel's response defending itself," said Mr Blinken.

  • U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009 as inflation ramps up

    U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could add fuel to financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also showed a strong buildup of underlying price pressures, extending a stocks selloff on Wall Street. Most economists were, however, unwavering in their belief that the surge in prices would be temporary, noting that the main drivers of the bigger-than-expected inflation increase were hotels and airlines, industries that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Explainer: How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

    Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. At the core of the violence that has left dozens dead are tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over Jerusalem, which contains sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity. Since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-April, Palestinians have faced off nightly with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, who put up barriers to stop evening gatherings at the walled Old City's Damascus Gate.

  • ‘A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on’: Ex pictured on vacation with Ben Affleck

    What’s old is new again.

  • Biden admin grants Colonial waiver to ease fuel shortages as service restarts after hack

    The Biden administration approved a temporary waiver of shipping requirements late Wednesday to help Colonial Pipeline transport fuel, as service resumes across the U.S. following a ransomware attack that that took it offline last week.Why it matters: The century-old Jones Act requires ships to be built in the U.S. and crewed by American workers, but the waiver means foreign companies can transport gasoline and diesel to areas where there are fuel shortages. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka's waiver "will enable the transport of additional gas and jet fuel between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease supply constraints," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement early Thursday.At least 11 states and Washington, D.C., have reported gas shortages since last Friday's hack.What they're saying: "As supplies return to normal, we will also continue our whole-of-government effort to mitigate any challenges," Psaki said, pointing to actions by agencies including the EPA, the Department of Transportation (DoT) and the Department of Energy, and President Biden's executive order to improve cybersecurity."President Biden and the White House will monitor the situation closely in the coming days, and continue to urge Americans to just purchase what they need, and not hoard fuel, as supply is restored," Psaki added.The big picture: Colonial began on Wednesday evening restarting operations for the 5,500-mile pipeline that carries 45% of fuel supplies in the eastern U.S. The DoT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a regional emergency declaration Monday for 17 states and D.C. to keep fuel supply lines open, and several governors declared states of emergency the following day.Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the waiver.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus latest news: Delaying second jab reduces deaths, study finds

    No 10 plays down reopening fears over Indian variant GPs told to screen patients online first How GP services lapsed into long-term sickness Philip Johnston: Inquiry is last thing we need Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain's vaccine strategy of delaying the second dose appears to have been vindicated after a study found it reduced deaths from coronavirus. Modelling in the US shows that delaying the second dose so that more people can receive a first could reduce fatalities by up to a fifth. If a first dose offered 80 per cent protection, deaths fell to 207 per 100,000 people if the second dose was delayed. If people got a second dose within the usual timeframe there were 233 deaths. The study, published in The BMJ, used a simulation model based on a "real-world" population of 100,000 American adults. It found that delaying a second dose could be beneficial if vaccination rates stood at 0.1 to 0.3 per cent of the population a day. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Man who served 42 years in prison for triple murder is innocent, prosecutor says

    “All those who have reviewed the evidence in recent months agree — Kevin Strickland deserves to be exonerated,” officials say. “All those who have reviewed the evidence in recent months agree — Kevin Strickland deserves to be exonerated,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The prosecutor is joining the Midwest Innocence Project to work to have Strickland freed from Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

  • Taiwanese cities tighten restrictions after COVID-19 cases rise

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese cities are tightening restrictions on access to public venues like gyms and libraries after a rare rise in domestic COVID-19 infections that has spooked the stock market and unnerved the island. Early and effective prevention steps, including largely closing its borders, succeeded in shielding Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic. It has reported just 1,231 infections so far.

  • Oasis announce new documentary on 1996 Knebworth gigs

    The band described the concerts as 'the gig that defined an era'.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • BMW and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer give electrified M cars a voice

    BMW teamed up with Academy Award-winning composer and curator Hans Zimmer to create sounds for the Vision M Concept, a head-turning design study with 600 electrified horsepower presented in 2019. It sounds — pardon the pun — like Zimmer's sound will be heard by the passengers, not by pedestrians. Many EVs emit an artificial sound, but making one worthy of BMW's high-octane M brand is a daunting challenge.

  • Here’s Why Serena Williams Might Skip the Olympics

    We’re only a few months away from the Tokyo Olympics. However, Serena Williams is still unsure if she will be participating. The 39-year-old tennis...

  • Meghan Markle Comes Full Circle with the Feminist Campaign She Launched When She Was Just 11!

    When she was 11 years old, Meghan spoke out after seeing an advertisement for Ivory dishwashing soap that declared, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."