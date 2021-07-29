Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday after Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for two straight days with the Olympics well underway.

“We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. He said the new cases were soaring not only in the Tokyo area but across the country.

Tokyo reported 3,177 new cases on Wednesday, up from 2,848 on Tuesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 in Tokyo, according to the Health Ministry. This compares to 18.5 in the United States, 48 in Britain and 2.8 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“While almost nothing is helping to slow the infections, there are many factors that can accelerate them,” said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, noting the Olympics and summer vacation. “The biggest risk is the lack of a sense of crisis and without it, the infections will further expand and put medical systems under severe strain.”

Tokyo has been under its fourth state of emergency since July 12, ahead of the Olympics, which began last Friday despite widespread public opposition and concern that they Games could worsen the outbreak.

People are still roaming the streets despite stay-at-home requests, making the measures largely ineffective at a time the more infectious delta strain is spreading, he said. “We have never seen the infections spread so rapidly."

Alarmed by the surge in Tokyo, the governors of three prefectures adjacent to the capital said they plan to ask Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to place their areas under the state of emergency too.

Experts say Tokyo’s surge is being propelled by the delta variant of the virus and there is no evidence of the disease being transmitted from Olympic participants to the general public.

Tokyo officials said Thursday that two foreign Olympic athletes are currently hospitalized and 38 others are self-isolating at designated hotels in the city. Gov. Yuriko Koike urged the organizers to make sure not to burden Tokyo's hospitals.

Nationwide, Japan reported more than 9,500 confirmed cases, a new record, on Wednesday for a total of about 892,000, with about 15,000 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 26.3% of the Japanese population has been fully vaccinated. The percentage of the elderly who are fully vaccinated is 70%, or 24.8 million people.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At pre-sentencing hearing for HK national security case, judges hear defendant made 'stupid' mistake

    The defence lawyer for the first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law argued on Thursday at a final mitigation session before sentencing that his client was a "decent young man" who did something very stupid. Tong Ying-kit, 24, could be sentenced on Friday to several years to life imprisonment after being found guilty by a panel of three judges in the High Court for "terrorist activities" and "inciting secession" in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape. Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan - picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases - ruled on Tuesday that this slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession".

  • Tokyo records highest-ever tally of COVID-19 cases four days into Olympics

    Tuesday's COVID-19 tally in Tokyo broke a previous high set on Jan. 7.

  • Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery

    A woman who has been in a coma ever since she fell down the subway stairs during an attempted robbery has died and now police have identified the man they are looking for.

  • No, you’re not crazy. Yes, the CDC’s mask guidelines are confusing — should you wear a mask indoors even if you’re vaccinated?

    The one consistent part of the pandemic is that everything — mask policy, included — is subject to change.

  • CDC’s About-Face Raises One Question: Why Were Mask Recommendations Lifted at All?

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people could stop masking indoors in May — but the honor system was never going to work

  • Biden holds undisclosed White House meeting with leader of Belarusian opposition party

    President Joe Biden met in secret with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of Belarus's democratic opposition party, at the White House on Wednesday.

  • Doctors Say Symptoms of the Delta Variant Depend on Vaccination Status

    More than 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, once again stressing healthcare systems.

  • Tokyo hits record COVID-19 cases with Olympics underway

    Tokyo's Metropolitan Government reported at least 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the Japanese city's highest case count since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.The big picture: Rising coronavirus cases — largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — come as hundreds of athletes, staffers, officials and members of the media have descended on Olympic host city Tokyo for the year-delayed Games.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • GLIMPSES: Medalists' bouquets hold deeper meaning for Japan

    Of course, an Olympic medal has significance. The sunflowers and all the other flowers in the bouquet were grown in the three northeastern Japanese prefectures that were devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 people died in the catastrophe that hit the prefectures of Iwate, Fukushima, and Miyagi.

  • Ten hours of sleep a night and a cheat day every week – how J-Lo looks this good at 52

    When you look at the pictures of Jennifer Lopez celebrating her 52nd birthday on a yacht with her boyfriend Ben Affleck this week, you would be forgiven for thinking you were in a time warp back to the early 2000s. Not strictly because of the pair’s rekindled relationship, or the fact they recreated that famous ‘Jenny from the block’ boat scene, but because of J-Lo’s sculpted physique, which has barely changed since her 30s. This isn’t the first time that J-Lo’s appearance has stunned fellow mid

  • Mexico says officials spent $61 million on Pegasus spyware

    Mexico’s top security official said Wednesday that two previous administrations spent $61 million to buy Pegasus spyware that has been implicated in government surveillance of opponents and journalists around the world. Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said records had been found of 31 contracts signed during the administrations of President Felipe Calderón in 2006-2012 and President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012-18. The government said many of the contracts with the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group were signed with front companies, which are often used in Mexico to facilitate kickbacks or avoid taxes.

  • Fiji beats New Zealand to clinch back-to-back Olympic titles

    There's only one player who can really compare the elation of winning Fiji's first Olympic gold medal with the emotions of defending the rugby sevens title. For Jerry Tuwai, the world sevens series player of the decade and captain of Fiji, the gold medal draped around his neck after Wednesday's 27-12 win over New Zealand meant more than the celebrated prize he took home from Rio de Janeiro five years ago. It gave the people of his Pacific island nation a reason to celebrate in the midst of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

  • The Olympic sports that burn the most - and least - calories

    Calorie burn covers intensity, duration, body size, and metabolism. Of the summer sports, marathoners burn most on the day; swimmers during training.

  • China-Taliban ties warming ahead of US withdrawal

    China’s foreign minister met Wednesday with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials as ties between them warm ahead of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. A photo posted on the ministry’s website showed Wang Yi posing with senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation in the city of Tianjin, then sitting down to talks. The highly conspicuous show of friendliness had the appearance of a diplomatic mission at a time when the Taliban are craving legitimacy.

  • Blinken takes light touch on Pegasus scandal as India talks send warning to China

    NEW DELHI — Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave India’s democracy his stamp of approval following a recent scandal involving the alleged surveillance of journalists, threading a needle between President Joe Biden’s pledge to champion human rights and a long-term goal to secure India’s assistance in countering threats from China.

  • Should I wear a mask indoors again? See this map to find out

    The reversal comes after the government health body said in May that vaccinated people no longer needed to mask up.

  • SC has the 4th highest rates in the US for these two sexually transmitted diseases

    The Palmetto State also ranks in the top half of the country for highest infection rate of a third STI.

  • Breakthrough COVID infections after vaccination can lead to long-haul symptoms, Israeli study shows

    The findings raise questions about the coronavirus vaccines' protection and suggest that even vaccinated people could experience long-term symptoms.

  • CDC reverses policy on face masks, amid reports of breakthrough infections with delta variant of COVID-19

    Reports of breakthrough infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 in Americans who are fully vaccinated has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its policy on face masks in public settings for some parts of the U.S.

  • Biden says considering federal vaccine requirement

    "That's under consideration right now," Biden said when a reporter asked whether the administration was weighing such a requirement. He made the remark while visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia.