Officials: Traffic stop leads to discovery of 55 baggies of crack cocaine

Aug. 19—A traffic stop by a Cameron County Sheriff's Department canine unit led to the discovery of 55 baggies that contained what appeared to be crack cocaine, the sheriff's department said in a press release.

Eduardo Hernandez Romero, 41, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the press release, the traffic stop occurred Wednesday on FM 802 or Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard near the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville.

"While conducting their roadside investigation, Deputies observed that Romero's demeanor changed drastically. Deputies asked Romero for consent to search his vehicle, to which he agreed to," the press release stated.

As the deputies searched Romero's vehicle, they found 50 baggies of a white powdery substance in the glove compartment of the vehicle, the press release said. Deputies tested the substance, and it came back positive as crack cocaine, officials said. A total of 58 grams of the drug was recovered from the vehicle, they said.

Romero was placed under arrest and transported and booked into Carrizales Rucker Detention Center without further incident, the release said.