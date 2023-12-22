Officials give updates on gun club 'home invasion,' early morning shooting

Dec. 21—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office provided updates Thursday on two separate incidents that occurred in recent days.

After a reported "home invasion" on Dec. 11 at the Coon Creek Gun Club, located at 5393 Waltz Rd. in Rio Oso, an investigation identified 40-year-old Joshua Jefferey Nelson as a suspect involved in the incident, officials said.

Placer County deputies were first on the scene after the alleged incident, according to Sierra Pedley, with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. The case was later turned over to Sutter County.

Pedley said during the alleged home invasion that one victim was hit in the head with a pistol and later taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment. Another alleged victim was found "zip tied" to a bed frame, Pedley said, but unharmed.

Nelson, and possibly other suspects, were allegedly looking for money, but ultimately did not find any at the Coon Creek Gun Club, Pedley said.

"Victims reported that there were several suspects on the property looking for money," officials said.

On Tuesday, officials said the Sutter County Detectives Division served an arrest warrant on Nelson in Rio Linda for his possible involvement in the alleged burglary attempt. Detectives also had a search warrant for his residence. After serving the warrants, Nelson was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail on several charges.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nelson was listed as still being in custody with a combined bail amount of more than $500,000.

Officials said the investigation into the alleged home invasion is ongoing as detectives work to identify other subjects possibly involved.

Yuba City shooting

Sutter County officials also released information related to a shooting that occurred in Yuba City overnight at about 12:13 a.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, Sutter County deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Barrington Drive in Yuba City following a report of shots fired. At least one subject involved in the incident was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital in Marysville for a "single gunshot wound to the side." Officials said no deaths were reported as a result of the alleged shooting.

No further information regarding this incident was available as of press time Thursday, including possible suspects or details. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.