Officials urge caution for anyone planning travel amid winter storm in Kansas City area

Officials have cautioned drivers from heading out as a winter storm continues to slam the Kansas City area with several inches of snow and strong winds.

Many highways on the Missouri side remain covered or partly covered by snow Tuesday morning, according to a MoDOT tracker. Several highways on the Kansas side also remain completely covered by snow, including portions of Interstate 435, according to a KanDrive Map.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, which covers Jackson, Cass, Clay and Platte counties, among others, said that there have been 71 calls for service and 19 crashes investigated between midnight and 8 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service said staffers heading into their offices in Pleasant Hill had a hard time on the roads.

“’I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s terrible.’ - Day shifters arriving and describing the roads,” the weather service wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If you absolutely have to drive, be safe, take it slow and take your time,” the service continued.

Anyone planning to drive can use this guide from The Star to check road conditions in your area.