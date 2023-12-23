Officials urge for safety during increased holiday travel via air, roads

Officials are urging travelers to use caution and make safety a priority during the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holiday weekends as people head to their destinations via the roadways or airlines.

Planning ahead for airport rush, flight changes

The city of Amarillo notes that as the Christmas holiday approaches, the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has been preparing for the increase in holiday travel. "While Thanksgiving traditionally sees the highest volume of travelers at the airport, Christmas also marks a significant increase in airport traffic," a city news release states.

“The airport is preparing for approximately 8,900 passengers in the lead-up to Christmas Day, an increase from the 7,700 travelers during the same period last year,” said City of Amarillo Director of Aviation Michael Conner in the release. “We aim to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for all passengers with holiday travel tips and suggestions.”

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight to accommodate the expected rush. Early arrival allows for ample time for check-in procedures, security screenings and any unforeseen delays.

Airport officials encourage travelers, especially local residents, to consider alternative transportation options, such as arranging airport drop-offs with family or friends or utilizing rideshare services like Uber, Lyft, Wridz, taxis and limos. Information on these options is available at www.fly-ama.com/parking-transportation/shuttles-taxis. If parking areas reach capacity, airport staff will direct travelers to additional parking spaces.

Passengers are also encouraged to regularly check their flight statuses using airline apps or websites to stay informed about their flight statuses. Regularly checking with airlines for any last-minute changes is advised to avoid travel disruptions and enjoy hassle-free holidays. For more information and updates, visit www.fly-ama.com or follow Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Facebook.

Increased highway patrols over Christmas, New Year's holidays

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to put safety at the top of their list this holiday season.

The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign, beginning Dec. 22 and running through the rest of the year. DPS said troopers will be out on the roads looking for traffic violations including people who are speeding, people not wearing their seat belts, and people driving while intoxicated.

“The holidays can be a dangerous time with so many people traveling to and from celebrations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a news release. “It’s absolutely critical that drivers pay attention, stay at safe speeds, put their phones down and do not drink and drive. Let’s all do our part to close out the year on a happy and safe note.”

Troopers will increase enforcement as part Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1. During their 2022 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, DPS said more than 108,400 citations and warnings issued. This included over 9,000 speeding citations; 950 seat belt and child seat violations; 2,303 citations for driving without insurance; 731 felony and fugitive arrests; and 452 citations/warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the upcoming holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Watch out for signs of human trafficking, suspicious activity

Additionally, DPS would like to remind Texans to report suspicious activity using the iWatchTexas program. Everyone is urged to download the free iOS or Android mobile app. Tips can be reported via the website, the mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video. However, if there is an emergency, citizens are urged to call 911 immediately.

"As you travel, the department also asks travelers to be on the lookout for possible human trafficking. An increase in people on the road and at airports means there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities, report it to law enforcement and potentially save lives," a news release states. If you are traveling, be observant of others around you and take note of the following possible indicators of human trafficking:

The person appears to be under control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).

The person has little to no awareness of their surroundings including where they are or where they are headed.

The person has untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, appears malnourished or sleep deprived.

The person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment. The person is dressed in a manner that does not appear age appropriate or makes them appear older.

The person is being transported to and from work by their employer.

The person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours.

The person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).

DPS said the presence of an indicator does not confirm an occurrence of human trafficking; however, the combination and context of indicators may indicate human trafficking pending law enforcement investigation and you are encouraged to report it. If you see signs of Human Trafficking while traveling for the holidays, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.

"Remember do not endanger yourself or others by intervening or confronting someone you suspect of engaging in human trafficking if it is not safe to do so," DPS noted.

