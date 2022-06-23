Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The latest package will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and is expected to be announced later Thursday. The first four HIMARS that the U.S. previously sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there.

One official said the latest package will also include 18 tactical vehicles, 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, thousands of machine guns, grenade launchers and rounds of ammunition, and some other equipment and spare parts.

The new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and as the Russian military continues to slowly expand its control in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian leaders have persistently asked for the more advanced, precision rocket systems in order to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

The Russian military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and is fighting for control of a key highway in a campaign to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces, according to British and Ukrainian military officials.

Russian forces have been bombarding the city of Sievierodonetskfor weeks with artillery and air raids, and fought the Ukrainian army house-to-house. The HIMARS gives Ukraine the ability to strike Russian forces and weapons from further away. The systems are mounted on trucks, which carry a container with six precision-guided rockets that can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

It took about three weeks to train Ukrainian troops on the first four HIMARS, before they were moved to the fight.

The aid is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed last month by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Overall, since the war began in late February, the U.S. has committed more than $6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including this latest package. The latest $450 million will be from drawdown authority, which means the Defense Department will take weapons and equipment from it’s own stock and ship them to Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. expected to send $450 million in security aid to Ukraine- officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including more long-range rocket systems, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday. Moscow’s forces are advancing in Ukraine’s east in a bid to capture the industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where Ukraine fears some of its troops could be encircled in a Russian pincer move. One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said an announcement was expected later on Thursday and the latest package is expected to include four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

  • South Africa's Zondo commission: Damning report exposes rampant corruption

    President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to have learnt the lessons but many South Africans are not convinced.

  • European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

    The European Union agreed Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West. Meeting at a summit in Brussels, leaders of the EU’s 27 nations mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine candidate status. The EU also granted candidate status to the tiny country of Moldova, another former Soviet state that borders Ukraine.

  • Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says

    Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin was "executed in cold blood" alongside his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov by Russian forces north of Kyiv on March 13, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a 16-page report on Wednesday. "The evidence against the Russian forces is overwhelming," the press freedom group said in an introduction to the report on its website. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Old friend blames UN, Belgium for killing of Congolese hero Lumumba

    Belgium and the United Nations are to blame for failing to prevent the assassination of Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, an 89-year-old former friend has told AFP.

  • Why Ukraine’s Snake Island Is Key to Russia’s War Strategy

    Snake Island, in the Black Sea, is a key battleground in the Ukraine war. Satellite images show how Russian forces are using the island to strengthen their military capabilities and block ships carrying grain, as Moscow continues its push in eastern Ukraine. Photo composite: Eve Hartley

  • NASA set to launch rocket for student projects Friday in Virginia

    The rocket will send information for various student projects and the projects will measure data as the rocket climbs to the edge of space.

  • Ukraine steps toward EU membership, Russia advances

    STORY: Unfurling a 30-meter flag in front of the EU parliament, lawmakers and Ukrainians took a moment to mark Ukraine being granted candidate status for the European Union on Thursday (June 23).It's a move that will boost the country's morale as the battle with Russian troops for two eastern cities reaches a bloody climax.The approval of the Kyiv government's application by EU leaders in Brussels is just the start of what will be a years-long process.But it marks a huge geopolitical shift that will anger Russia as it struggles to impose itself on its neighbor.On Wednesday (June 22), Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said he had been in contact with multiple European leaders to shore up support."Since this morning I have continued the phone call marathon for the sake of a positive decision on the candidacy for Ukraine. Today - 11 leaders. Tomorrow I will continue similar marathon - we must ensure maximum support to our state."Friday will mark four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he calls a "special military operation". Russia has partially justified the action by pointing to Western encroachment into what Russia considers its sphere of influence.The West sees it as an unjustified war of aggression by Russia.The war of attrition in the Donbas in the east of Ukraine is most critical in the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, on opposite sides of the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk province.Russian news agency RIA Novosti released this footage late on Wednesday, said to be of fighting in the Lysychansk area.An adviser to Zelenskiy said the battle there is "entering a sort of fearsome climax".Russian forces were trying to encircle Ukrainian troops defending Lysychansk, a Ukrainian defense official said on Thursday.The Governor of Luhansk said separately that all Lysychansk was within reach of Russian fire and the Ukrainian troops there might retreat to new positions to avoid being trapped.Zelenskiy is due to speak at next week's NATO summit.On Thursday, the organization's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged further aid."We will take further decisions to support Ukraine and other partners at risk, including with a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine. I welcome that President Zelenskiy will address leaders at our summit. We will improve burden-sharing with more defence investment to do more together."

  • Donetsk region: Ukrainian aircraft strike Russian positions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 08:17 Strike groups of Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 bombers carried out several airstrikes on the Russians' positions in Donetsk Oblast on 22 June.

  • Ukraine Loses Ground in Battle for Severodonetsk but Gains Firepower From U.S.

    Russian forces captured two villages southwest of Lysychansk and looked to control a third as they pushed toward the river bank west of Severodonetsk.

  • France requests Switchblade loitering munition to fill ‘urgent’ capability gap

    The French Army has started the process of quickly procuring American-made loitering munitions as part of a longer-term effort to field remotely operated weapon systems, according to officials.

  • Occupiers hit a beach in Donetsk region with cluster shells: one person killed, 11 wounded

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE, 2022, 10:09 The Russian occupiers opened fire with prohibited cluster shells at a beach near a lake in the town of Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast.

  • Zelenskiy: Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia's invasion are my role models

    Zelenskiy, dressed in a military uniform, was answering questions via videolink from students at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Asked by one student who his role models were, Zelenskiy said: "The people of Ukraine... and there are very many of them."

  • Saboteurs detained in Kyiv General Staff

    Iryna Balachuk - Thursday, 23 June 2022, 16:32 A number of saboteurs have been detained in Kyiv having been found in possession of photos of the capital's railway infrastructure and roadblocks. Source: Oleksii Gromov, deputy head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on 23 June Direct quote from Gromov: "Two Ukrainian citizens have been detained in Kyiv having been found in possession of photos

  • EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic moment'

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European leaders formally accepted Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. Although it could take Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova more than a decade to qualify for membership, the decision at a two-day EU summit is symbolic step that signals the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union. "A historic moment," European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.

  • Nation’s top football recruit Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns

    The nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning is coming to Texas.

  • Supreme Court's decision to expand gun rights will have deadly repercussions, gun-safety advocates warn

    The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to expand gun rights will have deadly and far-reaching repercussions, gun-safety advocates warned Thursday.

  • FDA orders Juul to stop selling its vaping products in the US

    The axe has fallen for e-cigarette maker Juul. The FDA ordered the company to stop selling and distributing its ubiquitous vaping devices in the U.S. Thursday, a dramatic end for a company that dominated the e-cigarette market and was valued at $38 billion at the top of its game. Juul will no longer be able to sell its vapes nor its 5% or 3% tobacco and menthol-flavored pods in the U.S. without "risk[ing] enforcement action" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • After receiving Western weapons, Ukraine's positions improve in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

    Ukraine's positions have significantly improved in Zaporizhzhya Oblast after the country took delivery of Western weapons, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, said on Ukrainian national television on June 21.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Reportedly Providing $450 Million More in Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is prepared to provide an additional $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. In the meantime, precision artillery systems from the US have arrived in Ukraine, potentially boosting Kyiv’s ability to repel Russian forces. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities