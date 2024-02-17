Officials have 'vehicle of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl

The search for Audrii Cunningham, 11, resumed in an area around Lake Livingston, Texas, three days after she was reported missing and an Amber Alert issued. Photo courtesy Texas EquuSearch/Facebook

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a vehicle of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.

The search for Audrii Cunningham resumed Saturday morning, focusing on an area around Lake Livingston, a reservoir in East Texas north of Houston.

The search was ongoing as the Texas Department of Public Safety identified a dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest, and issued a photo of the SUV. The vehicle's license plate is also clearly visible in the photo.

Update on the search for Audrii Cunningham: Investigators believe the 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban (pictured) is a vehicle of interest in the search for the 11-year-old Polk Co. resident. Report tips to Polk Co. Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810 or https://t.co/uCnY62S7Ww. https://t.co/OTPcRIRdGv pic.twitter.com/FrjwUBKnuH— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) February 17, 2024

Authorities have scheduled a news conference to update the status of the search from the Polk County Judicial Center at 2 p.m. CST Saturday.

Audrii's mother Cassie Mathews told reporters she believed searchers had found the girl's backpack the day before.

"I'm being told that they have possibly found her backpack in this area, but no signs of her," Matthews said Friday evening.

Audrii was dropped off at her bus stop in Livingston, Texas, Thursday morning but never made it on board, according to police. Her family reported her missing at 5:30 p.m. that day, leading to the Amber Alert.

Investigators including the non-profit Texas EquuSearch are also focusing on other areas of interest besides the lake area but have not publicly identified them.

"Hard is an understatement, this is the stuff you see on TV and you can only imagine what the family and the parents are going through and there's not words for it," a tearful Matthews told reporters on Friday.

There is not one feeling you feel, it's a roller coaster, you are broken, you are mad, you are empty and right now I am empty," Audrii's tearful mother told reporters on Friday. "She has so many opportunities ahead of her, and she deserves every right to be able to reach those opportunities."