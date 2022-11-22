Officials: Verona man fatally shot on porch of Wilkinsburg home

Nov. 22—Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilkinsburg that killed a Verona man.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 40-year-old Walter Sloan.

First responders who were dispatched shortly after 4:45 p.m. found the man had been shot multiple times on the front porch of a home in the 500 block of Holmes Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after 5 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

About 18 shots were fired toward the man and the home while a woman and children were inside, said county police, who were called to assist.

County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line, 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .