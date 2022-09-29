Officials waiting on grand jury's findings in Meola murder case

Sep. 29—PAINESVILLE — Officials are waiting on a Lake County grand jury's findings in the Timothy E. Meola murder case.

A grand jury hearing was held Friday in Lake County Common Pleas Court, where prosecutors presented evidence that they believe proves that 20-year-old Demarco A. Jones of Willowick killed Meola three years ago, said Painesville Police Lt. Larry A. Armstrong.

"As soon as we have further information regarding the grand jury findings a press release will be updated and provided," Armstrong said Wednesday.

Jones is being held on a $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond at the Lake County Jail, where he's been since his arrest on July 28.

Earlier this month, all charges against Jones in connection with the murder of Timothy E. Meola were bound over to adult court.

Jones was 17 years old when Meola, owner of Meola Catering/Guyreino's Deli in Ashtabula, was found dead inside his house on Mentor Avenue.

During Jones' preliminary hearing on Aug. 31 in Lake County Juvenile Court, prosecutors successfully argued to have Jones' charges of robbery with the intent to inflict harm, burglary with person present and theft and tampering with evidence bound over to adult court, said Katrina Magnusson of the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

The two most serious charges — murder and aggravated murder — were bound over to adult court on Aug.10, according to court records.

Jones' first appearance was in Lake County Juvenile Court because he was a minor when the crime was committed. Given the seriousness of the charges against him, prosecutors wanted the case transferred to Lake County Common Pleas Court, otherwise known as adult court.

Police found Meola, 65, of Painesville, dead inside home on Sept. 7, 2019, after his daughter called police when her father didn't show up for a catering job.

Police discovered Meola's vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was missing from the driveway.

The vehicle was found three days later parked next to a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola's house.