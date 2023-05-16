Officials warn against jury duty scam in Meck County

Officials are warning against a jury duty scam in Mecklenburg County.

Here’s how the scam works. Authorities said residents are getting phone calls about jury service from someone pretending to be law enforcement.

The caller says they have a jury summons the victim hasn’t responded to, and they say an order has been issued for their arrest. The caller asks the victim for a large fee using gift cards in order to avoid being arrested or going to jail.

ALSO READ: Three arrested in connection with nationwide fake cash card scam

The North Carolina courts system shared the following advice to avoid falling for the scam:

Scammers are very convincing and often have your name and address, use the name of a real judge and / or law enforcement officers, and refer to local locations to make you believe the call is legitimate. They may even have faked the phone number of the courthouse or Sheriff’s Office.

In North Carolina, jury summonses are issued by U.S. mail. If you fail to appear for jury service, you cannot be fined by telephone or email. Any phone call stating that a (bench) warrant has been issued for your arrest due to not reporting for jury service is a scam.

It is a scam if payment by telephone is demanded to satisfy the bench warrant. Court staff and / or the Sheriff’s Office do not call or email citizens requesting Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, money, pre–paid debit card numbers, payments by money grams, or any other sensitive financial information.

If you receive such a call, HANG UP without providing any information about yourself or taking any action.

You can confirm if you have been selected for jury service or failed to appear by contacting the clerk of superior court office in your county.

Report any suspicious calls (or emails) to your local Sheriff’s Office. Victims may also report it to the N.C. Attorney General’s Office or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman learns Mooresville home was used in attempt to scam people)