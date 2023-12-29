Officials warn about drunk drivers this weekend
Officials warn about drunk drivers this weekend
Officials warn about drunk drivers this weekend
It's the money weekend. If you gotten this far you're likely playing for a fantasy championship and eternal glory. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide all the fantasy insight you need for this important weekend and identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 17.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
Indian authorities allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have questioned Apple on the accuracy of its internal threat algorithms and are now investigating the security of its devices, according to The Washington Post.
Chinese smartphone and device maker Xiaomi is targeting Porsche and Tesla with its just unveiled SU7 EV sedan.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices at Amazon's Winter Sale, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
The Quencher was huge in 2023 (and still is). Get these five limited-edition picks that everyone doesn't already have.
It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers match.
This week: The Apple Watch ban is here, Samsung adds foldables to its self-repair program for the first time, Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
LendingTree found that BMW drivers accumulate more DUIs than any other brand, but Tesla drivers have more crashes.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody wants to steal.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Tesla’s fix for its Autopilot recall of more than 2 million vehicles is being called “insufficient” by Consumer Reports, following preliminary tests. Kelly Funkhouser, the nonprofit organization’s associate director of vehicle technology, tells TechCrunch she discovered it’s still possible to cover the cabin camera while using Autopilot, meaning drivers can neutralize one of the two main ways the car monitors if they are paying attention to the road. What’s more, Funkhouser says she did not notice any differences when activating or using Autopilot’s flagship feature, Autosteer, outside of the controlled-access highways where Tesla says the software is designed to be used.