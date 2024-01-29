Officials warn of possible rabies cases at Saguaro National Park, Show Low

Saguaro National Park announced possible rabies cases at their park due to reports of deceased animals and "strange wildlife behavior."

While there have not been any confirmed cases of rabies in the park, there have been reports of unusual animal behavior, such as appearing disoriented or uncoordinated, park officials said.

"There is a good possibility that rabies is present in some of our wildlife," a spokesperson with the park told The Arizona Republic on Monday. "The park has had periodic cases of suspected rabies in wildlife in the past, though it’s been very rare that these suspected cases could be confirmed with testing."

Saguaro National Park's Rincon Mountain District.

Any park visitors who have had physical contact with the wildlife are being asked to notify park staff and seek medical attention immediately, according to a press release.

Park staff discovered several dead foxes and received reports of abnormal animal behavior in foxes and raccoons, according to the release. Additionally, they received reports that a bobcat bit a visitor. The release said none of the carcasses had been recovered for testing to determine the cause and confirmation of illness.

The park wanted to remind visitors that they should observe wildlife from a safe distance and never pick up or handle a wild animal. Visitors with pets were reminded to make sure their pets were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Pets must be kept on a 6-foot leash at all times and are only allowed on certain trails. Any wildlife bites should be discussed with a veterinarian, according to the release.

Additionally, there have been four reports of foxes attacking humans since Jan. 13 in the Show Low and Pinetop areas, according to the Navajo County Public Health Services District. Two of the foxes have since tested positive for rabies.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, rabies is always fatal once symptoms occur, however, is preventable with emergency services such as the rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum. Approximately 30 people are exposed to rabid animals every year in Arizona, but the state has no documented deaths due to the disease since 1981, the department reported.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department urges anyone who may come into contact with a rabid animal to keep their distance and contact the department’s local office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Officials suspect rabies cases at Saguaro National Park, Show Low