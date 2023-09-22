Officials warn of powdered fentanyl found in Boulder County

TechCrunch

Most electronic waste isn't recycled; instead, our dumped devices (and the toxic metals within) pile up in landfills, polluting the air and contaminating nearby soil and groundwater. Ghana-based AppCyclers aims to tackle this crisis across Africa via an online marketplace, where individuals and businesses can buy and sell recyclable e-waste. The startup says its mission is to maximize the "reuse and recycling of electronic materials," and out of necessity, the company's efforts go far beyond operating a digital platform.