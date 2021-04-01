Officials warn scammers step up their efforts in tax season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keri Thornton, Tahlequah Daily Press, Okla.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 1—Local law enforcement officials are urging the public to be vigilant in keeping an eye out for scammers during the peak of tax season.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office is seeing more reports of people who fall victim to scammers claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. Most recently, Chennault said, his named was used in a scam wherein the person claimed to be from the IRS.

"A woman called last week and said they named me and said I would be at her doorstep to arrest her," said Chennault. "That's the first time I've had that happen, and I assure people it doesn't work that way. If we're coming to arrest you, we're not calling you first."

Tahlequah Police Department Assistant Police Chief Steve Garner said neither his name nor another TPD official's name has been used, but the scammer did say TPD would make an arrest if he wasn't paid.

"There are so many robocalls, or even calls from our area, and I think they have a device that randomly picks a number. There's really not a way that we'd have the capabilities of tracking that down," said Garner.

AT&T has an automatic phone fraud protection service wherein customers are notified if a call could possibly be fraud. "Spam risk" or AT&T Alert: Fraud Risk" is the caller ID when someone is receiving a potentially fraudulent call.

"If you have tax issues or you do owe the IRS money, they will not call you and they wouldn't name me specifically," said Chennault. "You will be notified by a letter in the mail from the IRS, OK? You will never receive a phone call from the IRS."

According to scamwatch.com, nearly $58,121,800 was lost in 2019 due to fraud, where most were investment scams. The number indicates phishing and threats to a person's life, possible arrest or other issues were the top categories. Scammers contacted their victims by phone or email.

Scammers are more likely to target the older generation by stating their grandson or granddaughter is in jail, and they need money to get out. Local resident Pam Coonce told the Daily Press recently that she'd heard of such a situation, and was concerned about it.

"I'm not sure how they find elders, but all they have to do is call and say their granddaughter is in jail and you have to send this money. That one is a pretty common scenario," said Chennault.

Scammers will tell their victims they must pay in gift cards and send them to Walmart or any store that offers cards. Money is loaded on the cards and scammers get those numbers. They can have the money swiped off the card within 30 minutes.

"The one I see a lot of the time is when they request the funds through a check or money order," said Chennault. "It was always through Western Union or Green Dot, and I'm sure they throw PayPal and all of that in there now."

Chennault and Garner both stressed that people should never give out their personal information over the phone or through email.

"If someone calls stating they're from the IRS, they should already have all your information, so you wouldn't need to give them it again," said Garner.

Garner said people fall victim to scammers all the time, and a police report should be filed if personal information has been given out, money is stolen out of bank accounts, or if the victim is being threatened.

"If they do not give out any information, then the best thing to do is just to hang up the phone," said Garner.

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Hong Kong court convicts veteran rights activists including 'father of democracy'

    Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019. The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted. Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997. The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Hit songwriters ask pop stars to stop taking credit for songs they didn't write

    The writers behind New Rules and 7 Rings say pop stars are demanding credit on songs they didn't write.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

    The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start. The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed. The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports. A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." pic.twitter.com/hhXpsoaZt6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • CVS has given more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    CVS said it now has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

  • President Biden rips Texas Rangers’ decision to open Globe Life Field to full capacity

    The Rangers are the only MLB team allowing full-capacity crowds, and the team is expecting a sellout of the 40,518-seat ballpark for Monday’s home opener.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California shooting that killed 4 - officials

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.