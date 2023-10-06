Officials warn of suspicious man near Deer Valley school in north Phoenix

Deer Valley officials urged parents to speak with their children about what to do when being approached by strangers after a suspicious man was reported near a school.

Phoenix police responded to a north Phoenix school near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday at around 7:40 a.m. to reports of a suspicious man in the area.

Police said officers canvassed the area to search for and identify the man.

Sgt. Robert Scherer, a department spokesman, said two young students spoke to detectives and said detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Brian Killgore, a spokesman for the Deer Valley Unified School District, said schools sent letters to the families of students to inform them of the suspicious man and urged parents to talk to their children about what to do if a stranger approached them.

"If approached, run away immediately and tell a parent, school staff member, or call 911," the letter said. "Do not wait for parent pick-up/rides home in areas outside of campus that are not supervised."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Officials warn of suspicious man near north Phoenix school