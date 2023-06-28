UPDATE Officials: West Hills sergeant died of drug overdose; state police auditing evidence room

Jun. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Test results showed that a West Hills Regional Police Department sergeant died of a drug overdose earlier this month — and it's likely that those drugs came from his department's evidence room, investigators said on Wednesday.

Michael Beblar, 40, had a mix of two powerful substances — fentanyl and xylazine — in his system after he was found unresponsive in his home, was hospitalized and died on June 13, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

"How long this was going on, frankly, we may never know," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said, "but it's safe to say this wasn't a one-off occurrence."

While an investigation remains underway, one of Beblar's cases has already been withdrawn at the district court level, and other cases against defendants could also be dropped due to Beblar's actions and death, Neugebauer added, citing ethical and constitutional rights.

Evidence audit

Authorities ordered a laboratory screening after a preliminary investigation raised flags about the possibility of drug usage, leading Neugebauer to turn to state police and county detectives to investigate.

It became clear that a seal on one evidence envelope was broken and the drugs listed as its contents were gone, he said.

The state police are conducting a broad investigative audit into that drug evidence that will also include a look at how policies can be amended to better protect that evidence, Trooper Tristan Tappe said.

Preliminary findings already show that drug evidence stored at West Hills Regional Police Department was tampered with or missing in at least nine cases, Neugebauer said.

Investigators found some of that evidence, as well as substances from previously closed cases, among Beblar's personal effects, Neugebauer said. In other instances, missing drug evidence has not been located, he said.

West Hills Regional police Chief Edward Fisher confirmed that Beblar, as a sergeant, had access and permission to enter the evidence room.

Fisher and Neugebauer declined to comment when asked about the department's procedures and policies on evidence collection and storage.

Neugebauer said those procedures will change at West Hills — and that some procedures already have changed in response to the case.

"We can't undo what's already been done," Neugebauer said. "What we can do is learn from it ... and do as much as possible to prevent it from happening again."

Investigators said that they have no reason at this point to believe that anyone else within West Hills Regional Police Department was involved — and there has been no suggestion yet that anyone was selling Beblar drugs off the street.

Neugebauer said the West Hills department has "cooperated fully" with both his office and state police since suspicion about a possible overdose first arose.

No criminal charges are anticipated, Neugebauer said.

But he stressed that policies must continuously be changed, given continuous changes in time, technology, and even the way drugs are created and packaged.

Beblar was initially transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from his home for a cardiac arrest and died two days later.

In the days that followed, tributes poured out for the well-known officer, who served with several local departments over the past 15 years and was active in the community.

Without question, there's a sense of shock, sadness and disappointment among fellow officers, family members and others who knew Beblar, Neugebauer said, adding that Beblar kept his secret well-hidden, even from those closest to him.

He credited Beblar's family for staying strong and cooperating through the "shocking" and difficult ordeal.

"A lot of people are going to be surprised ... but I think almost everyone, at this point in time, has had a loved one or a family friend with substance abuse issues," Neugebauer said.

He stressed that there are resources available for first responders, doctors and others who hold high-stress jobs to receive help.

That doesn't just include the resources available through the Cambria County Single County Authority and the Cambria County Drug Coalition partnership, but also internal support through workplaces or unions such as the Fraternal Order of Police, Neugebauer said.

Substance abuse can ruin the lives of anyone at any age and in any profession, he added, but there's also a network of support that can help people get through it.

"Help is available to anyone and everyone," he said, "but you have to ask for it."