Officials: Woman threatens to kill store clerk for not selling her beer

Jan. 13—A 46-year-old woman has been arrested after threatening to kill a convenience store clerk for not selling her some beer, authorities said.

Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

According to the news release, the store clerk told sheriff's deputies Reyes Mendoza told her "she would kill her with a gun if she didn't sell her the beer."

The incident happened Thursday at the 2200 block of Highway 281.

Mendoza had gone up to the cash register with a couple of beers and placed them on the counter, the news release said, which also stated Mendoza became irate with the clerk because she did not ask her for identification.

When the clerk told Reyes Mendoza she would not sell her the beer and told her to leave the business, Reyes Mendoza went a grabbed some more beer and took it to the register, where the clerk for a second time told her should not sell her the beer, the news release said.

Reyes Mendoza became very irate and then made the death threat, the release said.

Sherriff's deputies that responded to the scene were able to get statements from witnesses inside the store at the time of the disturbance and corroborated what the clerk said, the news release said.

Reyes Mendoza was arrested and transported to a Cameron County jail facility, where jail records indicate she remained in custody Friday morning.

.