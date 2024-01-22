Officials working tirelessly to monitor and salt icy roads

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The winter weather has caused icy road conditions likely lasting into Monday morning.

Oklahoma City workers said they brought in a crew around noon on Sunday and began pre-treating snow routes across the metro.

The trucks are mounted with salt spreaders and will treat any slick spots along bridges and overpasses.

The refreeze over night could make morning commutes tricky especially on untreated neighborhood streets, so city officials recommend looking up the snow routes in your area, you can also find them on okc.gov.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will also be monitoring road conditions state-wide and the agency wants to remind drivers to stay about 200 feet behind the crews that are treating the roads.

If you are headed out, the city said they will have two new crews coming in at midnight and will continue to treat the roads.

They recommend if you’re going to get out, drive slow and use some extra caution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.