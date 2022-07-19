Officials: Yuba City man uses bear spray on deputy

Jul. 18—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said a Yuba City man used a can of bear spray to attack a deputy late last week in Yuba City.

The man, 35-year-old Christopher Matthew Tyler Kelsey of Yuba City, allegedly used bear spray against the deputy and then fled, according to SCSO Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. He was later caught.

At about 1:34 p.m. on Friday, the SCSO received a call of a "suspicious vehicle" in the area of the 900 block of South Barrett Road in Yuba City, Smallwood said. A deputy who responded to the call made contact with the subject who was later identified as Kelsey.

Smallwood said the deputy was "familiar with Kelsey" and knew that he had a felony warrant. According to court records, Kelsey had a warrant issued that was related to charges that involved various drug offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, after he failed to show for a June 13 court hearing. A warrant was issued on June 20.

When the deputy attempted to detain Kelsey on Friday, Smallwood said Kelsey allegedly became "combative" and was able to get away. Kelsey then "retrieved a can of bear spray" from the suspicious vehicle, described as a green 1996 Ford Mustang, Smallwood said.

Kelsey allegedly "sprayed the SCSO deputy" and then fled in the Mustang, Smallwood said.

Later that night, Kelsey was taken into custody with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department, SCSO detectives, SCSO administration, and other SCSO personnel.

The deputy who was allegedly sprayed was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released, Smallwood said.

"Sheriff (Brandon) Barnes wants to thank (the) Yuba City Police Department and all SCSO personnel for the work they put into apprehending Kelsey," Smallwood said in a statement.

Kelsey was booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including assault on a peace officer.

As of Monday, Kelsey was listed at the jail with bond set at $150,000 for the incident on Friday and $15,000 for the previous drug charges.

Smallwood said Kelsey is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.