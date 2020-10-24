Offset arrested following confrontation with police filmed on Instagram Live

Offset streamed the confrontation on IG live

Offset went live on Instagram on Saturday to chronicle a confrontation with police, and was subsequently arrested.

Over 35,000 people were watching the live video on Instagram when the incident occurred.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

“Because you got guns out – I’m not finna move my hands from the steering wheel,” the rapper said.

It is not immediately clear why he was pulled over, but the police officers in the video said that they were told the rapper or people around him, were waiving guns around.

Read More: WATCH: Offset detained by police in Los Angeles after report of gun possession

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag – what are you talking about?” said Offset in response.

The Migos star continued arguing with police about his rights when another officer forced him to open his door.

“You’re going to get out of this car right now,” said the officer.

Offset told the officers that he was going to sue them, but they still pulled him out of the car.

Offset and Cardi B attend the UGG 12X12 Sneaker Launch During AW20 Paris Fashion Week Men’s on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For UGG)

Offset was also stopped in July 2018 for a traffic violation in Georgia. He was subsequently arrested and faced multiple charges including improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

After his 2018 arrest, Offset was released on $17,000 bail. His wife, Cardi B, received gifts from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue as an apology.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Offset arrested following confrontation with police filmed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.